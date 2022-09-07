CMA Awards Nominations Led by Newcomer Lainey Wilson; Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Follow Among Top Nominees

Here’s an awards trajectory you don’t see too often, at least in country music: Lainey Wilson has never even been nominated for the CMA Awards before, but as of Wednesday morning, she’s officially the leading nominee for 2022.

Wilson came out ahead with six nominations when the Country Music Association announced the finalists Wednesday morning for its 56th annual awards show. Close behind with five nominations each was a quartet of contenders: Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally.

Racking up a four-pack of nods were Cody Johnson and writer-producer Josh Osbourne. Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Hardy and Midland all came up as triple-nominees.

The infusion of so many fresh blood among the top nominees didn’t mean there was a big turnover, though, in the ranks of the nominees for the top prize, entertainer of the year. Four of the five artists up for that are holdovers from 2021: Lambert, Underwood, Stapleton and last year’s winner, Combs. The category did, however, see the introduction of one singer who’s never been nominated for entertainer before: Morgan Wallen.

Of all the entertainer of the year nominees, Wallen has the.least overall nominations; he has just two — besides entertainer, he’s also up for best male vocalist. But getting these nods represents a pretty big uptick in his fortunes with the CMAs. Last year, he was barred from attending the show, and was allowed by the CMA’s board to compete only in categories where he would have shared the award with others, meaning he was then disqualified from eligibility for either of the two awards he’s nominated for in 2022. The actions were taken as a result of the stir over his having been caught on tape using the N-word, but Wallen has become welcome again at awards shows this year.

Speaking of controversies, there has been some speculation about whether Maren Morris and Jason Aldean might need to be seated far apart at this year’s ceremony, should they both attend. But attendance may not seem mandatory for either of the artists who’ve been in the news for being on opposite sides of trans issues. Each is up for a single award — Morris for album of the year (for “Humble Quest”), and Aldean for musical event of the year (a shared nomination with Underwood for the duet “If I Didn’t Love You”).

For what many in Nashville consider the most prestigious of all the CMA Awards, album of the year, the contenders besides Morris are Combs (for “Growin’ Up”), Lambert (“Palomino”), Wilson (“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'”) and Old Dominion (“Time, Tequila & Therapy”).

The news of Wilson’s leading six nominations will undoubtedly send pleased ripples through much of the country community, as the artist has been upheld as a well-liked fresh face as well as the too-rare example of a newish female singer who’s been able to conquer the chart.

Besides album of the year, Wilson is also nominated for song of the year (as a co-writer of her hit “Things a Man Oughta Know”), female vocalist, musical event (shared with Cole Swindell for the duet “Never Say Never”), music video (also shared with Swindell) and, last but not least, new artist of the year.

Other new artist nominees besides Wilson are Hardy, Johnson, Walker Hayes and Parker McCollum.

The Country Music Association reports that Wilson is only the fourth person to pick up six nominations in an artist’s very first time at bat. Preceding her were Glen Campbell in 1968, Brad Paisley in 2000 and Kacey Musgraves in 2013.

Wilson will just have released her sophomore major-label album, “Bell Bottom Country,” when she hits the CMAs’ red carpet. The new effort comes out Oct. 26. (The Louisiana-bred singer had two independent releases out before making a splash upon joining the BBR roster.)

The ascendancy of McBryde and Pearce to the ranks of top nominees will also be welcomed by many. The two women collaborated on a duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” that went to No. 1. That tune is nominated for single of the year, song of the year, musical event and music video. The only nomination the two don’t share is their respective nods for female vocalist of the year.

Although Lambert didn’t accumulate quite as many nomination as some of the others, she continues to make history with her CMAs nods. With 61 career nominations now, Lambert continues to be the most nominated female artist of all time, but adds to that accolade the fact that she is now the third most-nominated artist of either gender, trailing only George Strait and Alan Jackson (who have 83 and 81 career nominations, respectively).

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on ABC Nov. 9. Previously announced as co-hosts were Luke Bryan, returning from last year’s telecast, and a newcomer to the role, football player Peyton Manning.

A full list of nominees:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce “Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne “Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson “You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Producer: Michael Knox “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Directors

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

Director: Blake Lively “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

Director: Harper Smith “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

Director: Michael Monaco “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

Director: Alexa Campbell “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

2022 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

“The Country Top 40 with Fitz” (Cory Fitzner) – Hubbard Radio

“The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia

“Today’s Country with Kelleigh Bannen” (Kelleigh Bannen) – Apple Music Radio

“With Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One

Daily National

“Angie Ward” – iHeartMedia

“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks

“The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez, and “Phone Screener Abby” Anderson) – Premiere Networks

“Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One

“The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) – Sam Alex Productions, LLC

Major Market

“The Andie Summers Show” (Andie Summers) – WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and McKaila Poppen) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

“Danny Dwyer” – KUPL, Portland, Ore.

“Josh, Rachael & Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachel Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

“The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Joe Wallace) – KKWF, Seattle, Wash.

Large Market

“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

“The Dale Carter Morning Show” (Dale Carter) – KFKF, Kansas City, Mo.

“The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason “Stattman” Statt, and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“The Wake Up Call with David and Kelli” (David Bugenske and Kelli Green) – KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif.

“The New Q-Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda” (Mike Wheless and Amanda Daughtry) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Medium Market

“Buzz Jackson” – KIIM, Tucson, Ariz.

“Cliff & Tanya in the Morning” (Cliff Dumas and Tanya Brakebill) – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy, “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers, and Jon Dennis) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

“New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody” (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) – WHKO, Dayton, Ohio

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

“The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel” (Brent Lane and Mel McCrae) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

“Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (“Dr. Shane” Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

“The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

“Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.

“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

2022 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KILT – Houston, Texas

KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.

KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

KFKF – Kansas City, Mo.

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WHKO – Dayton, Ohio

WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.

WQMX – Akron, Ohio

WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Small Market