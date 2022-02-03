Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Postponed Until 2023

The Recording Academy and Clive Davis have announced that the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala, the star-studded “Clive Party” held the night before the awards, will be postponed until next year, Variety has confirmed. The Grammys’ move to Las Vegas presumably complicated the arrangements for the event. However, the announcement notes that other Grammy Week events will take place in Las Vegas.

“Due to the logistical obstacles caused by the ongoing pandemic, including the unavailability of an appropriate venue, we have decided to postpone the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala,” Davis and Academy CEO Harvey Mason, jr. said in a statement. “We will resume the celebration next year when we will host an incredible evening in our unique and glittering way, hospitable to our wonderful music artists, music executives, film, television, sports and illustrious politicians who annually love the event like no other. As previously announced, other GRAMMY week activities will be held in Las Vegas and the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will continue its tradition as Music’s Biggest Night on April 3 from the MGM Garden Arena.”

Sony Music chairman Rob Stringer, who was to be the gala’s honoree, presumably will receive that honor next year, although reps could not confirm that at the time of this article’s publication.

Since it was first held in 1976, the gala is among the most coveted invitations during Grammy week, doubling as a salute to industry icons and honors a music executive every year in addition to providing a star-packed evening of performances. Due to the pandemic, last year’s party was held as two separate virtual events, which featured Davis speaking with superstars ranging from Bruce Springsteen and Joni Mitchell to John Legend.

The Grammy Awards announced on Jan. 18 that the show will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Trevor Noah, long-running host of “The Daily Show” and host of the 2021 Grammys, will return as master of ceremonies. According to the announcement, additional details about the dates and locations of other official Grammy Week events, including the Premiere Ceremony and the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit concert (this year honoring Joni Mitchell) will presumably be announced in the coming weeks.

While the 2022 Grammy Awards had been moving full speed ahead to take place on Jan. 31 before a full audience at its traditional venue, the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles, the recent COVID-19 surge has caused the postponement or cancellation of multiple events across the country, and the Grammys were officially postponed on Jan. 5.