Clive Davis Music and Interview Series, With Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell and More, Coming From Paramount Plus

“Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances,” a four-art series featuring concert clips chosen by and interviews conducted by the legendary music executive, will premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally beginning Wednesday, March 23.

In this special miniseries, culled from his virtual 2021 pre-Grammy Gala events, sees Davis taking viewers through some of his favorite musical performances from the last few decades. Viewers will see full concert performances from Tina Turner, the Notorious B.I.G., Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, H.E.R., Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Bee Gees, Alicia Keys with Jay-Z, Joni Mitchell, Ray Charles and Willie Nelson, and Queen.

The series also features exclusive interviews — which, judging by the pre-Grammy galas, are often rare and remarkable — with Oprah Winfrey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., Carole King, Rod Stewart, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, Joni Mitchell, Jamie Foxx, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

The first three episodes will feature personalized introductions by Davis, full archival performances, and segments from his exclusive interviews with each of the featured artists. A special fourth episode with extended interviews will also be available.

“These interviews stand out among my proudest achievements,” said Clive Davis. “They’ve received phenomenal response, presenting these all-time artists in a light never seen before. The performances are truly iconic indeed, jaw-dropping in every way.”

The docuseries was executive produced by Clive Davis, Doug Davis, Marc Johnston and Erich Bergen.

“Clive Davis is, unequivocally, one of the greatest, most influential music executives, having discovered and launched the careers of some of the most celebrated and successful artists of our time,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer, music, Paramount Plus and president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount. “We are extremely excited about this partnership that brings a treasure trove of amazing, once-in-a-lifetime performances – many from Clive’s world-famous Grammy-week party – to Paramount Plus.”

The docuseries isn’t the only Clive celebration planned for the coming months: While this year’s pre-Grammy gala has been called off, that’s not stopping the legendary mogul from throwing a big party — his 90th birthday is April 4, and he’s throwing a star-studded bash at Casa Cipriani in New York two days later, on Wednesday the 6th. The event is sure to include a guest list that outshines even his famously star-studded pre-Grammy parties — while many of these names are longtime Friends of Clive, the New York Post says invitees include Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Pat Houston, David Geffen, and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman, as well as label heads such as Monte Lipman, Tom Corson, Rob Stringer and Julie Greenwald. Davis wrote on the invite: “I personally hope you will one day be told that the next birthday you celebrate will be your 90th. If you’re in any way like me, you’ll be shocked, touched, shocked, gratified, and shocked.”