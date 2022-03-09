CISAC, Global Royalty Society, Launches ‘Ukraine Solidarity Fund’ — But Stops Short of Suspending Russia

While businesses across the globe have been pulling out of Russia, many have wondered why the music industry largely has not been following suit. While sanctions have severely hampered Russia’s global business and the music industry is a very small part of that business, the optics on continuing to work in the country are not good.

CISAC, the global confederation of authors societies such as ASCAP and PRS, has launched a new support fund dedicated to helping the victims of the war in Ukraine, although it stopped short of suspending operations with Russia, as Universal Music Group and many other companies have. Still, the fund will probably provide much-needed relief to the people in Ukraine.

Discussions are said to be ongoing regarding the status in CISAC of the Russian collection management organizations. Such organizations

Collection societies gather the royalties earned by the public performance of creative works, such as songs, in places like stadiums, bars and restaurants. CISAC is an international trade group for those organizations.

The fund was approved by the CISAC Board today (March 9) and, according to the announcement, is the first step in a wider initiative called “Creators for Ukraine”, uniting the global creative community in support of creators and refugees forced to flee the country. Donations made to the solidarity fund will be used to help refugees fleeing the war as well as projects specifically targeted at helping Ukrainian creators.

Contributions from the new fund will be highly focused on specific projects, the announcement continues. They will pay for the continued operation of CISAC’s member societies in Ukraine. They will also support the work of Polish society ZAIKS which is taking the lead in helping refugees in the region, with more than 1.2 million Ukrainians fleeing into Poland. Money from the CISAC fund will also be distributed to societies in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia who can direct them to local charities. Substantial donations and pledges of money have already been made by societies on behalf of their member creators. The launch of the solidarity fund is the first step of the “Creators for Ukraine” initiative. In addition to raising funds, the global project will aim to mobilise support from creators internationally, and to promote Ukraine culture on broadcast and digital platforms. “Creators for Ukraine” is being rolled out in close partnership with societies neighbouring Ukraine. It is also supported by other partner organisations in the creative sector, including GESAC in Europe and CISAC’s creators’ councils for music and audiovisual, CIAM and W&DW. More details of the initiative will be announced shortly along with payment details for donations.

Commenting on the new fund CISAC President Björn Ulvaeus said: “Ukraine is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe, and its victims include many of our fellow creators and friends in the creative sector. The Creators for Ukraine fund can be a way for people to help, however great or how little the donation. With this action, the CISAC community of creators and societies is once again proving its strength, solidarity and readiness to act at a moment of crisis.”