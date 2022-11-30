Harry Styles, Haim, Bette Midler, the Eagles and More Remember Fleetwood Mac Songstress Christine McVie: ‘RIP Songbird’

Christine McVie touched hearts all over the world with her lyricism about the joys and aches of love as a member of Fleetwood Mac and across her own solo endeavors as a singer-songwriter. This was more than evident after news of her death at age 79 came on Wednesday and reactions from the music industry, friends and Fleetwood Mac fans began flooding social media.

Members of Fleetwood Mac posted a joint statement on their band and individual accounts, which is how most came to learn of her death.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Later, Stevie Nicks shared a touching tribute dedicated to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.”

Mick Fleetwood followed suit, posting a statement to his Instagram.

The Eagles, whose decades-long career has paralleled Fleetwood Mac’s, shared the following official statement with Variety:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Christine McVie. Hers was a vibrant, soulful spirit, and her music was, and will remain, a gift to the world. We had the utmost admiration and respect for Christine. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, her bandmates, and her legions of fans.

The Eagles”

Haim, whose song “Hallelujah” was quoted in Nicks’ handwritten tribute, posted a photo of the two Fleetwood Mac women writing: “The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives.”

Alana Haim, who wrote the lyrics to the “Hallelujah” verse that Nicks shared, posted her own photo set to Instagram. “I’m at a loss for words…I would listen to Fleetwood Mac with my best friend Sammi Kane Kraft constantly,” she said in the caption. “I wrote my verse to ‘hallelujah’ to try to help me heal after she had passed. Seeing Stevie and Christine together changed my life forever and made me want to play music. I’m speechless. I love you so much Stevie, rip beautiful songbird.”

Harry Styles shared a black-and-white photo of McVie to his Instagram stories along with an emoji of a white dove and a black heart. The British singer has several connections to members of Fleetwood Mac; namely, his friendship with Nicks — who famously credited Styles’ “Fine Line” album for getting her through the pandemic — and Mick Fleetwood, who appeared as the face of Styles’ beauty brand earlier this year.

“Christine was a gem,” Heart’s lead singer Ann Wilson wrote in an Instagram caption. “Classy and a beautiful songwriter. ’Over my head’ was always my sultry, angelic favorite. Bon Voyage sweet soul!”

Duran Duran’s official Twitter account posted a lengthy paragraph, penned by founding member John Taylor, in reflection on the singer-songwriter’s life and legacy.

So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. – John pic.twitter.com/MkGqAD1wRV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 30, 2022

In a tweet, Sheryl Crow wrote: “The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP”

I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP https://t.co/nr6nfZ8rTM — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) November 30, 2022

Bette Midler paid tribute to the “legacy” in a tweet.

#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy… — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2022

American rock band Garbage tweeted they were “just gutted” to learn about the singer-songwriter’s passing, adding “Songbird forever,” in reference to one of the band’s most beloved songs. “Songbird” was one of four songs on “Rumours” written solely by McVie, and she often performed it alone during Fleetwood Mac shows. In June, she released a collection of solo songs under the same name.

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Songbird forever. 🩸 — Garbage (@garbage) November 30, 2022

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner said McVie was a “God damn legend” in a tweet shortly after the news of her passing, adding: “Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine.”

God damn legend. Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine. I even got Craig a framed poster of her to hang in the studio over the keyboards. We’ll be listening to you all day queen.💛 pic.twitter.com/3xYrytFvX9 — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 30, 2022

Indie pop band MUNA simply wrote: “Christine forever.”

Tim Burgess, lead singer of the Charlatans, tweeted a clip of the music video for 1988’s “Everywhere,” which McVie not only wrote but also performed lead vocals for.

ah man, farewell Christine McVie



x



pic.twitter.com/QdepmcomlN — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) November 30, 2022

Susanna Lee Hoffs, co-founder of the pop-rock band the Bangles, shared a photo of McVie on Twitter with a red heart and rose emoji.

Peace and love, Christine McVie. ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5xV833cZFW — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) November 30, 2022

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet tweeted a photo of McVie and praised the “joy and depth she brought.”

What joy and depth she brought; what stories. RIP Songbird. #christinemcvie pic.twitter.com/hS9Ufh7BxX — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) November 30, 2022

Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexmith tweeted a string of his favorite performances and songs by McVie, starting with a tribute post in which he credited her for writing his “favourite Fleetwood Mac songs and I also loved her solo work.”

Just heard the terribly heartbreaking news that

Christine McVie has died. She wrote my favourite Fleetwood Mac songs and I also loved her solo work.

Enormous loss. RIP RS pic.twitter.com/I3XGWDHh2X — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 30, 2022

Comedian and actor Marc Maron described McVie as “one of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter.”

Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP. — marc maron (@marcmaron) November 30, 2022

