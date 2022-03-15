Christina Aguilera to Headline L.A. Pride in the Park on June 11

Christina Aguilera will headline the L.A. Pride 2022’s music event — L.A. Pride in the Park — with more artists to be announced, Christopher Street West, the 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces the event, has announced.

The multi-stage event will return Saturday, June 11, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and move to Los Angeles State Historic Park. Across 32 acres and with a capacity for 25,000, L.A. Pride in the Park has the potential to be the largest official Pride concert in the country, the announcement notes. Additionally, #LoveYourPride has been announced as the official theme of L.A. Pride 2022.

“The inaugural L.A. Pride in 1970 set the foundation for what would become an annual celebration of the Greater Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ community,” said Gerald Garth, vice president of programs and initiatives. “Over the course of those 50 years, it has been inspiring to see neighborhoods throughout L.A. organize their own Pride celebrations. As we return to in-person events, L.A. Pride is honored to continue the tradition that we started 50 years ago, this time with the iconic Christina Aguilera in an iconic new location.”

Tickets are available for purchase at laprideinthepark.org beginning Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT. General admission passes for the day will start at $35 per person and a limited number of VIP tickets with a slew of perks will start at $200 per person. Ticketed attendees will receive an RFID wristband to allow for contactless entry. All official L.A. Pride events will follow health and safety guidance as outlined by LA County health officials and the CDC. L.A. Pride in the Park will be produced by DPS and all creative and marketing by BMF.

In addition to L.A. Pride in the Park on June 11, a free Community Day will be held at the park on Friday, June 10, with details about talent and activities soon to be announced. L.A. Pride is also excited to host the annual parade in Hollywood on June 12.

L.A. Pride and this year’s proud programming sponsors include Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Nordstrom, and Toyota.

“Given the LGBTQIA+ oppression that’s horrifyingly making its way into legal reality, putting our younger community’s visibility and truth at risk, there’s an even bigger reason for us to come together across the country and tell our youths to Love Your Pride. We will continue being loud and say gay. We will continue to come together to support you. To the lawmakers who are pushing this agenda: don’t come for family,” concluded Gerald.