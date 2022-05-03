Chris Thile to Headline Pediatric Cancer Benefit at New York’s City Winery

Chris Thile, singer-songwriter and virtuoso mandolinist and member of Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers, will perform a concert to benefit pediatric cancer research at New York’s City Winery on June 1. Billed “Uncorked & Unplugged,” proceeds from the event will support Mount Sinai.

Head here for tickets and more information.

According to the announcement, “Uncorked & Unplugged continues the tradition of a grand New York bacchanal while raising money for and bringing awareness to cancer research. Founded and organized by prominent members of the music industry, this is an independent organization whose sole goal is to raise substantial donations through a transparent and audited philanthropy while reveling with friends and incredible wines.”

The event’s co-chairs are City Winery founder Michael Dorf, Glenn Nordlinger of the Nordlinger Group, and Rich Schaefer of AEG Presents.

Thile is a MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning artist who the Guardian has called with considerable accuracy, “That rare being: an all-round musician who can settle into any style, from bluegrass to classical.” He is a founding member of the bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and for four years hosted public radio show “Live from Here with Chris Thile” (formerly known as “A Prairie Home Companion”).

Nickel Creek had planned a reunion tour to commemorate the 20 th anniversary of their platinum 2000 debut, but the pandemic postponed that idea. However, Craft Recordings, which acquired the group’s early catalog, reissued all three of their albums on the Sugar Creek label — including 2002’s Grammy-winning “This Side” and 2005’s “Why Should the Fire Die?” — and the group reunited for some shows last year.