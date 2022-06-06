Chief Keef Launches New Label, 43B, Signs Lil Gnar

Veteran Chicago rapper and drill pioneer Chief Keef has launched a new label, 43B (“Forget Everybody”) in partnership with RBC Records and BMG, and his first signing is Atlanta-based rapper Lil Gnar (pictured above, right, with Keef).

Since 2014, Chief Keef has released several albums through RBC — including “Sorry 4 the Weight,” “Thot Breaker” and “Mansion Musick” — which was acquired by BMG four years ago.

According to the announcement, 43B is a multi-tiered label, offering distribution and marketing services for artists and producers. It also notes that the name (“Forget Everybody”) is intended to emphasize the importance of individuality and autonomy.

The label will be helmed by Chief Keef’s longtime manager, Idris Dykes, who will be acting as co-CEO, as well as Sophie Kautz who has been appointed as the head of A&R and marketing.

“43B has been a passion project of mine for over a year and I’m ready to give artists that are changing the game a label where they can really succeed,” Keef says. “I’ve been independent for almost 10 years, so I want to pass on my knowledge of the industry to artists who are shifting the culture so they can make it to the top.”

Dykes adds, “I’m incredibly excited about the formation of 43B. This partnership with BMG offers us the opportunity to bring the dynamic & forward-thinking ideas on ownership and individuality that Chef Keef has championed throughout his career into the infrastructure of our new venture. We’re thrilled to give the most innovative artists of the next generation the platform and resources to thrive in this industry.”