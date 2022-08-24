Cheech and Chong to Present Global Icon Award to Red Hot Chili Peppers at VMAs (EXCLUSIVE)

Cheech & Chong will be on hand at this Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. The iconic stoner comedy duo will present the Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Global Icon Award, per an MTV rep. The band is also scheduled to perform live at the 2022 MTV VMAs, which air Sunday, August 28 at 8. p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The long-running band, who have won eight VMAs, will return to the show’s stage for the first time in more than two decades, last performing in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award. They scored their 29th nomination — and first since 2006 — in the best rock category for “Black Summer,” the lead single from their twelfth studio album, “Unlimited Love.” The group — which in 2019 returned to its longest-running lineup of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante — has sold more than 60 million albums, won six Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

The group’s past VMA performances include their 1992 debut with a rendition of “Give it Away,” a rocking performance of “Warped” in 1995 and their last show appearance in 2000, performing “Californication” before accepting the Video Vanguard Award.

According to a source, Johnny Depp was in consideration for the presenting role, but the band opted for Cheech & Chong. The comedy duo has been at it for five decades and appeared in seven films between 1978 and 1985, starting with “Up in Smoke.”

If Depp does appear on the show in another capacity, it will come just a few months after winning his highly publicized defamation tria against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges.

Since the June verdict, Depp has slowly been making the effort to restart his career in both film and music. In July, after joining Jeff Beck for multiple live performances, Depp and Beck released their joint 13-track album entitled “18.” And most recently, it was announced that Depp is set to direct a movie for the first time in a quarter of a century.

MTV today announced the latest addition to its VMAs performer lineup: Bad Bunny will perform from Yankee Stadium. He joins previously announced artists including Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Nicki Minaj and Panic! at the Disco; Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage.