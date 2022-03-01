Charli XCX Drops ‘Baby,’ New Song and Video ‘About Great Sex’

Charli XCX has dropped the latest single from her forthcoming album “Crash,” just days before her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” (which was originally scheduled for December but postponed due to omicron) and will perform the song on the show.

According to the announcement, the song, which is accompanied by a video directed by Imogene Strauss and Luke Orlando, is one of the first Charli wrote for the album. The disco-fied song is a collaboration with the brother team of Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (a.k.a. Sad Pony), the former of whom has worked extensively with Yves Tumor, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon and many others.

“The track is about great sex,” Charli says in the announcement.

Oscar Isaac hosts with musical guest Charli XCX this SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/uQ106nGx7z — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2022

“Crash” is scheduled to be released on Atlantic Records on March 18 and, the announcement notes, is the fifth and final album in her record deal.

She kicks off her 21-date North American tour in California on March 26, followed by a 17-date UK and European Tour which starts in Dublin on May 13, with support from Baby Tate, ELIO, Yeule, Magdalena and A. G. Cook. See full tour dates below.

North American live dates:

26th March – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29th March – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

1st April – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3rd April – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6th April – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8th April – ACL Live at The Moody Theatre – Austin, TX

9th April – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

10th April – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12th April – Orpheum Theatre – New Orleans, LA

13th April – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15th April – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16th April – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18th April – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20th April – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22nd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23rd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25th April – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26th April – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28th April – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29th April – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

European live dates:

13th May – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15th May – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17th May – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18th May – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19th May – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21st May – UEA – Norwich, UK

22nd May – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23rd May – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25th May – Trianon – Paris, France*

27th May – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium*

28th May – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30th May – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31st May – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

2nd June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4th June – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7th June – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9th June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain