The Chainsmokers Will Perform at the Edge of Space in the Year 2024

The Chainsmokers will be launching into space for a recorded performance in the year 2024, marking the first time an artist has performed at the edge of space.

According to the Associated Press, the duo comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall intend to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon for performance roughly 20 miles above the Earth, in partnership with space tourism company World View.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” said the Chainsmokers in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

Ryan Hartman, CEO of World View, added that the company hopes the event might inspire other artists to “do something different than they would have otherwise done…To be able to reach the audience of the Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about.”

Hartman also told AP that his choice to send the Chainsmokers into space was in an effort to excite younger audiences about space travel and was influenced by his youngest son.

“I have just seen firsthand and personally how their music reaches a lot of different groups, a lot of different age groups and just how passionate they are about their music and their art. It matches our passion for what we do,” he said.

The Chainsmokers released their fourth studio effort, “So Far So Good,” earlier this May which included music videos for album tracks like “Riptide,” “iPad,” and “High.” On July 1, they released a deluxe version of “So Far So Good” with an additional track in collaboration with Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses called “Why Can’t You Wait.”