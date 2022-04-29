Céline Dion Reschedules ‘Courage’ Tour for Third Time Due to Health Complications: ‘I’m Just Not There Yet’

Celine Dion delivered an emotional statement via Instagram today (April 29) announcing that the U.K. and European leg of her “Courage” tour — which was originally slated for September 2020, then rescheduled for April 2021 — will be pushed back for a third time due to the singer’s health issues.

Dion was set to embark on the European stretch of her tour on May 25 but unfortunately, the shows have now been pushed back to start in late February of next year.

“Well here we go again,” starts Dion in her announcement video, “I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some too.”

The Canadian singer mentioned she was doing “a little bit better” but the process is slow and “frustrating.” In January of last year, Dion announced her tour would come to an early end in the United States and Canada because she needed the time to recover from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” inhibiting her ability to perform.

“I’m still experiencing some spasms,” she shares in her video statement. “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet…”

The tour is now set to commence in February of 2023 starting in Prague and ending in Helsinki on October 4, 2023. Paris dates for the tour have not yet been announced, though Dion’s website does say they will take place in September 2023. Original tickets will be honored and the remainder are on still sale.