Carlos Santana Postpones His Next Six Concert Dates

Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana, who passed out onstage during a concert in Michigan earlier this week and was rushed to the hospital, has postponed the next six shows of his “Miraculous Supernatural 2022” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The postponements were made “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health,” his manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management said Friday evening. The announcement adds that all shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. A rep for Santana said that the incident earlier this week was due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas,” Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said. “Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Last December, Santana, who turns 75 this month, underwent what his management described as an “unscheduled” heart procedure that caused the postponement of that month’s residency in Las Vegas. However, he resumed the residency the following month and in late March launched another North American tour that has continued ever since. The tour with Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to continue through the end of August. Just two weeks later, the musician is slated to resume his longstanding residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas through the end of September before resuming for two more weeks in November.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis continued. “Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.