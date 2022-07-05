Carlos Santana Passes Out Onstage in Michigan

Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana passed out onstage during a concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night, according to social media posts and video, but recovered quickly and was seen waiving to fans as he walked offstage.

Santana’s rep did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

Tuesday evening’s episode took place during Santana’s summer-long “Miraculous Supernatural 2022” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, which launched on June 17 and is scheduled to continue through the end of August. Just two weeks later, the musician, 74, is slated to resume his longstanding Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas through the end of September before resuming for two more weeks in November.

Late last year Santana underwent what his management described as an “unscheduled” heart procedure that caused the cancelation of that month’s residency in Las Vegas. However, he played all of the rescheduled dates the following month and in late March launched another North American tour that has continued ever since.

Along with touring, Santana is also working with filmmaker Rudy Valdez on an upcoming biographical documentary, produced by Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment.

A native of Mexico, Santana began playing guitar as a child and later moved with his family to California. He formed the first incarnation of the Santana Blues Band in San Francisco in 1966, and the following year performed at the legendary Monterey Pop Festival. There his set was seen by Clive Davis, who had recently become president of Columbia Records; under his tutelage and that of top promoter Bill Graham, Santana’s fusion of rock and Latin music became an unlikely chart success in the late 1960s and early 1970s, via singles like “Evil Ways,” “Black Magic Woman,” and “Oye Como Va.” However, as the ’70s progressed Santana became more interested in jazz-inflected musical styles and spiritual pursuits, both of which continue to this day.

He enjoyed a stable recording and touring career for the next two decades before reuniting with Davis in 1999, who oversaw his blockbuster, more pop-oriented album “Supernatural,” which featured Santana with guest vocalists such as Rob Thomas — their single together, “Smooth,” was one of the biggest hits of the era — as well as Eric Clapton, Lauryn Hill, Dave Matthews, Maná and CeeLo Green. The album effectively relaunched his career and gave him a strong set of new material to tour behind. In the years since he has toured regularly and released albums every few years.