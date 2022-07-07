Carlos Santana ‘Doing Very Well’ After Onstage Collapse, Wife Says

Cindy Blackman Santana said that her husband Carlos is “doing very well” after he passed out onstage during a concert earlier this week.

The veteran guitarist was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre outside of Detroit on Tuesday night when he collapsed in mid-song due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, his rep later explained. He was immediately treated by medical personnel and waved to fans as he was wheeled offstage and taken to a nearby hospital.

“Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him!,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday “Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos”

Santana has postponed just one show so far — Wednesday night in Burgettstown, Pa., which has been rescheduled to August 4. While his band is currently on a dual headlining tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, just Santana will appear at the rescheduled date.

At the time of this article’s publication, Santana is scheduled set to resume the tour in Noblesville, In. tomorrow evening (July 8).