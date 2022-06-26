Cardi B Teases New Song, ‘Hot Sh–,’ Dropping Friday

A new Cardi B song is on the way. During commercials for Sunday night’s BET Awards, the rapper shared a video teaser for a new Tay Keith (Drake, BlocBoy JB) produced single. The short clip featured Cardi on top of a skyscraper with the words “Coming Soon” and “July 1” in orange neon letters.

She later shared on social media that the song is called “Hot Shit.”

The move comes in advance of Cardi’s long-awaited second full-length album, which follows her 2018 debut “Invasion of Privacy.” She’s released a string of collaborations in the intervening years: last year’s blockbuster tag team with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” and her most recent features, the drill track “Shake It” (with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300) and the 2021 duet with Lizzo, “Rumors.”

On Playboy’s Centerfold platform, Cardi confirmed “WAP” and 2021’s “Up” will be featured on her new album.

Little official information about Cardi’s long-awaited album has been released. For her part, Cardi has not been in a hurry. “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created,” she told XXL last year.

“Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year,’ but, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.” And, as always, she’s managed to keep herself in the headlines. She revealed her most recent pregnancy during her performance with Migos on the BET Awards in June of last year.