Cardi B and Madonna Reconcile Following Online Clash

Cardi B and Madonna have made amends following comments after Madonna made comments reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her “S.E.X.” coffee table book.

“30 years ago I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday. She went on to highlight the intense criticism she received at the time of the book’s publication. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

On Sunday morning, Cardi took to Twitter to express her agitation over Madonna’s post in a series of now-deleted tweets. In particular, she called out the last sentence of Madonna’s post, which read, “You’re welcome bitches,” with a clown emoji.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” Cardi said, captioning a screenshot of a 2018 article in which she praised Madonna. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Shortly after, Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee tweeted that he was “on the phone with Madonna and Cardi” and that he was “listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other.”

On the phone with Madonna and Cardi. Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other. Love this [signed a fly on the wall] @iamcardib — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) October 23, 2022

Following Lee’s update, the two musicians updated fans on Twitter that they had worked things out. “I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful …Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” Cardi wrote. She also appeared on Hollywood Unlocked to say “My feelings [were] a little hurt because to me Madonna is not no regular artist; she’s actually somebody that I really look up to.”

Madonna added, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.”

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022