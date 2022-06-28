Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names, on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.

As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during a Twitter Spaces held by her fans to discuss how she’s been sitting on the track “for almost three years. I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite.” She revealed the song is longer than three minutes and also commented, “The record is very masculine too.” In that same conversation, she showered both Ye and Lil Durk with love, stating that their verses were excellent.

She emphasized that sentiment further on Twitter, quote tweeting in response to Lil Durk’s promotion of the track with a meme. Lil Durk tweeted “Friday we shaking the world I promise,” to which Cardi responded “Your verse tho,” adding a string of fire emojis.

She also went on Instagram live and spoke about the single’s delayed release further, saying she almost wanted to trash the song because it is without a music video.

“Hot Shit” comes in advance of Cardi’s long-awaited second full-length album, which follows her 2018 debut “Invasion of Privacy.” Cardi has also previously confirmed that her last single, last year’s “Up,” and “WAP,” will be featured on her new album.