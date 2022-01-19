Cardi B Will Cover Funeral Costs for Bronx Fire Victims

Cardi B will pay funeral and burial expenses for victims of the Jan. 9 Bronx fire, the NYC Mayor’s Office announced Wednesday.

The rapper, who was raised in the Bronx neighborhood Highbridge, has partnered with New York City Mayor Erik Adams and his Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to help alleviate the financial burden of the victims’ families following the tragedy. Cardi B will cover all funeral costs, including repatriation expenses for certain families whose loved ones were buried in the Gambia.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.”

The Jan. 9 fire occurred in a Twin Peaks high-rise apartment building, and was caused after a defective space heater burst into flames. The fire was largely confined to one apartment, but the spread of smoke within the building, as a result of malfunctioning self-closing doors, caused widespread smoke inhalation. 17 people died as a result of the fire, including eight children, and 44 people suffered injuries.

“The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another,” Eric Adams said in a statement. “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.”