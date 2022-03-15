Capitol Records Names Ray Alba, Nathan Sheppard Senior VPs of Marketing

Ray Alba and Nathan Sheppard have been named senior vice presidents of marketing for Capitol Records, the flagship label of Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by CMG President Arjun Pulijal, to whom the pair reports. In their new roles, Alba and Sheppard will co-lead the label’s marketing department, overseeing the design and execution of marketing campaigns for the full roster of artists on the label. Both executives are based at the company’s headquarters within the Capitol Tower in Hollywood.

Alba (pictured above, left) comes to Capitol from Epic Records, where he was senior VP of publicity and worked extensively with Future and 21 Savage, among many others. Prior to joining Epic in 2018, he was VP of publicity and head of urban publicity at Interscope Geffen A&M Records from 2015 through 2018.

Sheppard (above, right) joins from YouTube Music, where he was a senior label relations manager on the West Coast. He joined YouTube in 2015 and worked on such projects as Paul McCartney’s “Live From Grand Central Station,” Katy Perry’s “Witness Worldwide” four-day live stream, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour Prom” exclusive YouTube film and Billie Eilish’s “Artist Spotlight Story.”

“Ray and Nathan both share the Artists-First ethos that lies at the very heart of the new CMG, and they bring a wealth of perspective and experience to their new positions,” Pulijal said. “They have each conceived and executed some of the most innovative campaigns for artists and projects that the industry has seen in recent years, and I couldn’t be happier that they’ll be devoting their abilities and energies to Capitol Records and its diverse roster of developing talent and global superstars.”