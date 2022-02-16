Capitol Music Group Names Jeremy Vuernick President of A&R

Jeremy Vuernick has been promoted to president of A&R for Capitol Music Group (CMG), it was announced today by CMG chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer.

In his elevated role, he will lead the company’s A&R team, sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established artists spanning the company’s portfolio of labels. He also will work closely with Jubelirer as a key member of her executive team to set the creative direction of the company. He is based in the company’s Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood and reports to Jubelirer.

Vuernick joined CMG’s Astralwerks label in 2013 after two years as an A&R executive at long-running electronic label Ultra Music. Shortly after joining Astralwerks he signed Halsey and was upped to executive VP of A&R for CMG in 2019.

Along with Halsey — whose 2021 album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” is nominated for a 2022 Grammy — has inked deals with producer-artist Marshmello and A&R’d Paul McCartney’s Grammy-nominated “McCartney III Imagined” album and signed Grammy-nominated artist-producer TM88, who recently released the “Yo!88” project with Pi’erre Bourne. He has worked closely with numerous artists across CMG’s labels, including Katy Perry, Alesso and with indie label powerhouse 10k Projects on developing artist Aidan Bissett. He recently signed Blu DeTiger and Justus Bennetts.

Jubelirer said, “During the years that I’ve worked with Jeremy at CMG, he has always impressed me with his creative vision and tremendous passion for great artistry and music. He possesses the rare ability to work with artists, producers and songwriters across nearly every genre of music, and has earned enormous respect from the broad creative community.”

Vuernick added, “After an incredible decade at Capitol Music Group, I remain unwavering in my passion for finding artists who possess a unique vision and have a singular story to tell. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Michelle and our incredible team at CMG to develop the next generation of global stars. As the landscape for music consumption continues to evolve, we are uniquely positioned to help great artists of every genre connect with fans around the world. I want to thank Michelle and [Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir] Lucian [Grainge] for giving me the opportunity lead the CMG A&R team in the years ahead.”