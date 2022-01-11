Capitol Music Group Names Arjun Pulijal President

Arjun Pulijal has been promoted to president of Capitol Music Group, chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer announced on Tuesday. In his elevated role, Pulijal will work closely with Jubelirer in leading the company and planning its direction and growth. He will directly oversee all areas of artist development, including creative, marketing and operations. Pulijal is based in Hollywood within the company’s Capitol Tower and will report to Jubelirer.

Prior to this promotion, the nine-year CMG veteran was senior VP of marketing for the company’s flagship label, Capitol Records. He led the label’s marketing department and multiple campaigns, working closely with such artists as Paul McCartney, Beck, Halsey, ABBA, Masego, Norah Jones, Queen Naija Duncan Laurence and others.

He joined the company in 2013 as a director of marketing, rising to VP in 2017. Prior to joining Capitol, Pulijal spent seven years at Epic Records in New York, first in A&R and then throughout various departments, including publicity and digital, before becoming a marketing director in 2009.

In announcing the promotion, Jubelirer said, “Arjun is renowned throughout our company, the industry and the creative community for prioritizing artistry in all aspects of presenting music to the world. He is more than artist friendly; he is artist-first, and his approach has resulted in some of our company’s most acclaimed and commercially successful releases during Pulijal’s nine years here.”

Pulijal said, “I want to thank Michelle and Sir Lucian Grainge for their incredible support throughout my years at CMG, and for their belief in me to help lead this iconic company into a new era. I would also like to thank the amazing and diverse team of people within CMG. Their passion for music, expertise, and ingenuity will be crucial to our success in the years ahead. Most importantly, I want to thank the artists that I have the honor of working with. Their talent and creativity consistently inspire me and serve as the life force for everything we do.”