Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Becky G to Headline 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango

This year’s iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango lineup is loaded with performances by Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Becky G, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Latto, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Lauv, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle and Em Beihold, along with a set by Diplo at Dusk.

These artists and more will perform at the summer festival slated for June 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will be broadcast for audiences on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

The KIIS CLUB VIP pre-sale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT and all remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com.

“We are so excited to bring back the show that officially kicks off Summer every year in Southern California. The 2022 lineup is jam packed with amazing artists who represent the very best in pop music right now,” said Beata Murphy, program director of KIIS-FM Los Angeles. “Everyone can expect to see awesome performances and hear all of your favorite songs of the Summer. It also wouldn’t be Wango Tango without some surprises, so join us on June 4 — we promise you won’t want to miss it.”

iHeartRadio Wango Tango is an iHeartMedia production. Executive producers for iHeartRadio Wango Tango are Tom Poleman, John Sykes, Bart Peters and Beata Murphy for iHeartMedia.

The summer festival’s national partners for this year’s event include Meta. For information about the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango, visit iHeartRadio.com/WangoTango.