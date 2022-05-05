Camila Cabello Calls Efforts to Ban Abortion ‘Atrocious’ at Power of Women Event

Camila Cabello is being honored today at Variety‘s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, for her work with the Movement Voter Fund to launch the Healing Justice Project.

Alongside fellow honorees Drew Barrymore, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah, Amanda Seyfried and Venus Williams, Cabello took to the white carpet ahead of the event and used the opportunity to talk about the ongoing debate over abortion rights — it was revealed earlier this week that the United States Supreme Court has privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, striking down the case that has guaranteed basic abortion rights in the U.S. since 1973.

“It’s atrocious,” said Cabello. “Obviously it’s going to affect poor women the most, because women that have resources — even like me — will be able to handle things if if they’re needed. The idea of having one moment transform the course of a woman’s life is tragic. And it’s tragic [that] the people affected are not having a say.”

Cabello encouraged women to “get involved … voting at the local level so that we have state and local legislators that are representing our interest is really important. Obviously, donating can make a difference. And also being loud and angry about it.”

Previously an honoree at Variety’s Young Hollywood event, Cabello took pride in graduation “to women,” she added. “I’m happy. I’m healthy. … Starting so young, when I was 15, I had ups and downs. But I feel like now, where I’m standing today, I’m a pretty well-rounded person. And I’m very proud of that.”

Check back for more updates from Variety’s Power of Women event. And head here to read Camila Cabello’s Variety Power of Women cover story.