Camila Cabello Signs With Interscope Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Camila Cabello has parted ways with Epic Records and signed to Interscope, Variety has learned. The pop singer had released three studio albums in four years with the Sony Music label, most recently dropping “Familia” in April. Her first two releases, 2018’s “Camila” and 2019’s “Romance,” were both certified platinum by the RIAA, marking sales of over 1 million units in the U.S.

At Interscope, which is owned by Universal Music Group, the 25-year-old Cabello joins a roster that includes Lady Gaga, Blackpink, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and many more.

Epic has been Cabello’s home since she first arrived at the label in 2013 via its partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music. That same year she and former girl group Fifth Harmony released their debut “Better Together” EP, riding the high from their third place finish on the U.S. edition of “The X-Factor.” In 2017, Cabello announced her departure from the girl group but remained with Epic Records for her first solo and self-titled debut album.

Cabello’s current single, “Bam Bam,” features Ed Sheeran and has logged more than 150 million on-demand streams, according to data from Luminate, and its airplay audience is nearing 500 million. Her previous hits include 2017’s “Havana” and “Never Be the Same,” 2019’s “Senorita” (with Shawn Mendes) and 2016’s “Bad Things” (with Machine Gun Kelly).

Speaking with Variety in April, Cabello expressed a desire for independence when it comes to her music. “With the first couple of albums, I’d be like, ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ and now I don’t send my music to that many people anymore,” she said. “If I can’t stand behind [a song] and want to perform it, let’s not put it out, because it’s just going to turn into some weird thing where I never wanna fucking sing it again, and it’s all because I didn’t listen to myself.”

Variety has reached out to Epic, Interscope and a rep for Cabello for comment.