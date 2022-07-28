Camila Cabello Reflects on 10 Years of Fifth Harmony: ‘Much Love and Happiness to These Ladies’

For the 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony’s formation on “The X Factor” on July 27, most of its former members — Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — commemorated the date with sweet tribute posts on social media.

Many fans were left discouraged when Camila Cabello, who was the first to leave Fifth Harmony in December 2016, did not post about the milestone. However, on Thursday morning, the “Bam Bam” singer shared a belated heartfelt message on Instagram.

Along with a picture of the five girls on the show in 2012, Cabello wrote: “10 years since this fuckin wild ride. Crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever… I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments.”

She also posted a throwback black-and-white selfie of the group on her Instagram stories with the caption: “look at these innocent lil babies. we all have armpit hair now! We had some good laughs/inside jokes and a fuckin wild ride. much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony.”

Although Cabello’s milestone mark came a day late, the message affirms what the singer told Variety in 2019. She stated there was no “animosity left” between her and the other former members, due to “the amount of time that’s passed.”

Jauregui, who is currently on tour supporting Banks, wrote in a tweet: “It’s the official 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day. Today, I’m playing @RadioCity in NY with my own music. Such an iconic venue and moment and I know it wouldn’t be possible without Fifth Harmony and the amazing doors it opened for me and the incredible lessons it taught me.”

Normani simply quote tweeted an MTV tribute post adding she was “forever grateful” and Brooke shared a video compilation of their hits — including “Work From Home,” “Worth It” and “Sledgehammer” — with the caption: “To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing. I’m proud of my part and beyond grateful. 7/27.” Jane also quote tweeted a funny video of the band’s performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” adding, “Ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss. love y’all always x.”

All of the girls have gone on to further their solo careers, but Cabello has steered her discography toward the booming Latin genre — achieving several charting hits including 2018’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug and 2019’s “Señorita,” alongside her ex-beau Shawn Mendes.