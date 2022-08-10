Busta Rhymes to Receive Icon Honor at BMI R&B and Hip-Hop Awards

Songwriter, rapper, producer and actor Busta Rhymes is set to receive BMI’s top honor, the Icon Award, at the BMI R&B and Hip-Hop Awards, scheduled for Sept. 7 at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

“As one of the pioneers of hip-hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” said Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative (Atlanta). “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide. His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps. We’re also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today’s most-performed songs. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.”

Alongside Brewton, the honorary awards ceremony will be hosted by Mike O’Neill, BMI president and CEO. Among the honors revealed during the ceremony is the year’s top BMI R&B/hip-hop songwriter, producer and publisher of the year.

Rhymes launched his musical career in the early ’90s with the hip-hop crew Leaders of the New School. The rapper would later appear on numerous tracks for other artists before he officially went solo in 1996 with his massive hit, “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check.” The single was quickly certified platinum, earning the artist his first Grammy nomination.

Throughout his three-decade career, Rhyme’s arsenal of songs includes “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” “Break Ya Neck,” “Dangerous,” “Gimme Some More” and “What’s It’s Gonna Be?” featuring Janet Jackson — all of which became trailblazing hip-hop anthems.

Beyond his work in music, Rhymes has appeared in several films and television series, including “Shaft,” “Finding Forrester,” “Master of None,” “The Rugrats Movie” and he competed in Fox’s singing competition series, “The Masked Singer.”

As the 2022 honoree, Busta Rhymes joins a formidable list of music creators who have received the honor with previous recipients including: Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, The Jacksons, LA Reid, Babyface, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, James Brown and more.