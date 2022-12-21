Bugzie the Don, Rapper Who Posed for Album Cover During Capitol Riot, Sentenced to Five Months in Prison

A Virginia rapper whose album cover features a photo of himself at the Capitol riot was sentenced to five months in prison by a federal judge on Monday, according to WUSA9 in Washington, D.C.

Bugzie the Don — real name: Antionne Brodnax — used a photo of himself smoking a blunt while sitting atop an SUV, apparently during the January 6 Capitol riot, as the cover of his 2021 album, inaccurately spelled “The Capital.” Brodnax, who pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal. entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and

Prosecutors argued he should spend 21 months in prison, a long sentence owing to his prior felony convictions in Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Justice Department also said he deserved an extended sentence for deleting evidence from his phone after promising officials that he would submit photographs and videos of the riot to the FBI. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled that Brodnax had willfully obstructed the administration of justice.

The rapper’s attorney, Mary Maguire, argued for a probationary sentence with a period of home detention, describing her client as an entrepreneur — pointing to his independent clothing line and music label — and a “great community asset.”

Friedman cited Brodnax’s long criminal history in his sentencing, noting his history of disciplinary issues while in custody and that the rapper was on probation for another crime when he entered the Capitol.

“He’s had a problem historically with following conditions imposed upon him,” Friedman said. Brodnax’s five-month sentence will be followed by a year of supervised release.