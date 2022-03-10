BTS Permission to Dance Seoul Concert Set for Live Stream in MENA Via Vox Cinemas

BTS’s upcoming Permission to Dance concert in Seoul, marking the K-pop sensation group’s first time back on stage in South Korea since 2019, will be going out live in MENA via leading local exhibitor Vox Cinemas.

Vox, which has secured exclusive regional rights, will be streaming the hotly anticipated March 12 BTS concert live from Seoul in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain, as part of their alternative content offerings.

Tickets, which run roughly $55 in the UAE, include unlimited popcorn and soft drinks for the duration of the more than 3 hour concert.

The “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing” event is the latest stop on the group’s ongoing world tour. BTS stars RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will be performing in Seoul’s Olympic Stadium and the concert will be live streamed into cinemas in more than 60 countries.

BTS fans in Seoul will have to curb their enthusiasm, since clapping, shouting and standing have been strictly prohibited due to government COVID protocols.

Vox Cinemas previously screened “BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul” across UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2019, which sold out. The group’s most recent Los Angeles concerts, “BTS Permission to Dance on State – LA” were seen by more than 800,000 people across the four sold-out shows and livestream, making the events among the most successful pop concerts in 2021.

“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing” is presented by Trafalgar Releasing and produced and directed by HYBE and Big Hit Music.