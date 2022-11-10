BTS‘ RM Reveals Details of His First Solo Album, ’Indigo’

Mark your calendars, ARMY: BTS’ very own RM will be releasing his debut solo album, “Indigo,” on Dec. 2. Big Hit Music made the announcement via the global fandom platform WeVerse on Thursday, which also included a short statement from RM.

“Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” he wrote. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”

RM has previously released a pair of mixtapes, 2018’s “Mono” and 2015’s “RM,” but “Indigo” has been described as his first full-length effort.

According to the official news release, “Indigo” will see the BTS leader delivering candid “stories and experiences…like a diary,” and will showcase a wide range of music with collaborations featuring various artists, although no names have been confirmed.

“Indigo” will be RM’s first official solo release since the seven-member K-pop supergroup announced a hiatus for members to pursue individual music releases. BTS also recently disclosed that they will be undergoing Korea’s mandatory military service, with Jin initiating the process sometime before the end of this year. Big Hit added: “both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

In October, Jin debuted his first solo single “The Astronaut,” which was co-written with Coldplay, at the band’s “Music Of The Spheres” tour stop in Argentina. Earlier this summer, J-Hope released his own solo album “Jack in the Box.”

Pre-orders for “Indigo” will kick off at 11 a.m. (KST) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and the official release will come at 2 p.m. (KST) on Friday, Dec. 2.