BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Tour to Continue With April Dates in Las Vegas

K-pop group BTS is continuing its world tour in April, with four newly announced dates at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The global superstars will perform on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online. Additionally, the group’s event “Live Play in Las Vegas” will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The news comes after the group’s announcement last week of concert dates in Seoul, South Korea on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. Those performances will be BTS’ first in its home country since 2019. BTS performed four sold-out shows at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles at the end of last year, filling the stadium with tens of thousands of fans. According to Billboard, the group’s tour dates in L.A. grossed $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold — the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.

BTS is best known for hits “Butter” and “Dynamite,” with the former nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year’s Grammy Awards. The nomination is BTS’ second, following last year’s nomination for “Butter.” The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas just before BTS’ concert dates, on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. BTS has yet to win a Grammy, but is known for its extremely devoted fans who have helped catapult the group to global superstardom since its debut in 2013.

Registration to purchase tickets for the group’s new dates is open from now until Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., when tickets will go on sale. Tickets for BTS’ Los Angeles dates sold out almost immediately.