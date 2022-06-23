BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth Tease New Song ‘Left and Right,’ Dropping Tonight

As the news of BTS’ break begins to settle, Jungkook isn’t keeping the fan Army waiting. The performer has taken his first step towards his solo adventure — with support from Charlie Puth — as the two will be releasing their new duet, “Left and Right” on Thursday at midnight ET.

Puth posted a pair of videos with the focus being the duo’s lively new pop track on Thursday morning. The first appears to be a teaser for the song’s music video, which is also dropping at midnight.

“Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/ I can feel you over here/ You take up every corner of my mind,” sings Puth in the clip, which shows the men sporting a variety of stylish outfits as they bounce between harmonies.

Amongst the many colorful scenes, Puth appears sitting on a couch dressed in a velvety green suit, explaining something to another man in much less attractive garbs. Jungkook’s scenes are the most vivid, however, as he appears holding onto the hood of a moving car and in another, with his ear against a wall as he attempts to listen to what’s happening on the other side.

Puth also dropped a second preview, in which he and Jungkook are hanging out in an old car (presumably the one Jungkook is hanging off in the other clip) while Puth beatboxes along “Left and Right” as Jungkook uses the click of the car door lock to add to the bouncy beat.

The track was first teased on June 9, when Puth confirmed the forthcoming collaboration by issuing a call of arms. He promised that they would release the track if it achieved 500,000 pre-saves — which for the fan Army, was an easy feat.

The playful teaser came just a few days after Jungkook and the rest of BTS told the world that they will be taking a break from the band to focus on their solo projects. The news caused quite the commotion but it was all shortly extinguished after the band explained they would still be working as a team.

BTS’ seven members will continue to define their solo careers, as there are plans in place for individual releases from J-Hope and Suga, who have both released solo mixtapes in previous years. Jungkook will also be releasing a solo album.

“Left and Right” is likely part of Puth’s forthcoming third studio album, “Charlie,” slated for release later this year.