BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator

Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday.

Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi.

“It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

The collaboration will be his first lone release since BTS announced that its seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — would be taking a hiatus earlier this June.

The weekend event, which was live-streamed in partnership with Weverse (the fan platform operated by the band’s management group Hybe Entertainment), raked in approximately 49 million views in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Also during the concert, band members reassured fans about the looming break with J-Hope stating, “I think we’re in a phase where we need your trust.”

RM also echoed, “All seven members have the same thoughts right now. We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust.”

In the past three years, Jin has shared a few solo singles including 2019’s “Tonight,” 2020’s “Abyss” and last year’s “Yours” and “Super Tuna.” He is the second member of BTS to release solo music after the band announced that it would be taking a break to focus on individual careers.

Following the news of the hiatus, J-Hope unveiled his own solo album “Jack in the Box,” via BTS’s label Big Hit Music, and also made a historic festival appearance at Lollapalooza, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a large-scale American music festival.