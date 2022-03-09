BTS Fans Banned From Clapping and Shouting at Upcoming Korea Concerts

K-pop fans are anxiously awaiting BTS’ return to South Korea this week for three concerts at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul. However, the BTS Army will have to curb its enthusiasm, as clapping, shouting and standing up are strictly prohibited per government COVID protocols.

BTS’ management company Big Hit Music said in a statement, “Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines.”

Instead, the company will be providing concert attendees with clappers to emulate crowd noise. Additionally, South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has limited each show at 15,000 attendees per night, despite the stadium’s 70,000 capacity.

Big Hit added, “Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures. The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”

Big Hit did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Taking place on March 10, 12 and 13, the Seoul shows mark BTS’ first in-person shows in their homeland of Korea since before the pandemic. The K-pop band’s shows on March 10 and 13 will be live streamed online, while the March 12 show will be broadcast live in movie theaters worldwide.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with HYBE and BTS with this world-first live cinema broadcast of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage’ concert, coming direct from Seoul to cinemas around the world on March 12,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “BTS have always shared a special connection with Army, and we are proud to bring them closer than ever through the group’s awe-inspiring stage show live on the big screen.”