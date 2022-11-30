BTS Unveils Upcoming Disney+ Docuseries ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

BTS will be the focus of a new Disney docuseries titled “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” showcasing the launch and history of the South Korean boyband. The news arrived on Wednesday via a teaser trailer on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account, and although no release date has been confirmed, it will be premiering in 2023.

In the trailer, the seven-member group said fans can expect to hear candid “stories of our growth from our debut to today,” alongside never-before-seen footage. “We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat and tears,” said RM, referencing the title of a track from the South Korean boy band’s second studio album.

It’s time for the second chapter.



Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

“I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen,” added Jung Kook.

According to the tweet, this is an “exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series,” but it remains unclear whether or not “Beyond the Star” will be available only in Singapore, or if it will air internationally. Reps for Disney+ did not immediately return Variety‘s request for comment.

“Beyond the Star” was teased earlier this year, along with two other BTS-related titles on the streaming service; the 4K concert film “BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage,” which showcased the boy band’s SoFi Stadium show in late 2021, and travel show “In the Soop: Friendcation” which stars V alongside “Parasite” actor Choi Woo-shik and rapper Peakboy.

News of the upcoming docuseries comes as the supergroup shifts to building their solo projects. Earlier this year, BTS revealed they would be taking a break to work on their individual careers all the while emphasizing this would not be a forever deal. They’ve certainly kept the promise as the band continues to push group content, like the impending series, all the while crafting successful solo endeavors.

The group is also facing mandatory military service in South Korea, which is expected to impact the members up until 2025. As the oldest member of the group, Jin will reportedly be the first in line for service. In October, the singer released his new solo single “The Astronaut” alongside Coldplay, while J-Hope dropped his first official solo album, “Jack in the Box,” and also headlined Lollapalooza in July. Jung Kook performed at the Opening Ceremony for the World Cup in Qatar, and RM is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album, “Indigo,” which is slated for release this Friday, Dec. 2