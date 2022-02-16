BTS Concert Event Gets Theatrical Release in March

The world’s favorite K-pop band will grace the big screen in theaters worldwide on March 12, with the release of new concert film “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing.”

The event marks the first live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from South Korea. With a three-hour run time, “Permission to Dance on Stage” features BTS’ greatest hit songs from across their catalog.

Tickets for the concert event are on sale in North and South America, Europe and Oceania on Feb. 22, and in Asia on Feb. 24.

The event features band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook singing BTS’ greatest hits, from “Butter” to “Dynamite” to “Permission to Dance.”

The concert film is distributed to theaters by Trafalgar Releasing and produced and directed by HYBE and Big Hit Music.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with HYBE and BTS with this world-first live cinema broadcast of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage’ concert, coming direct from Seoul to cinemas around the world on March 12,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “BTS have always shared a special connection with Army, and we are proud to bring them closer than ever through the group’s awe-inspiring stage show live on the big screen.”

“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” is also the name of the group’s latest world tour series, which included four sold-out shows in Los Angeles, at the newly built SoFi Stadium. Those concerts drew approximately 813,000 fans, both in-person and on a live stream.

