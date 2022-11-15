Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to Guest on Tour: ‘She’s Welcome on E Street Anytime’

Bruce Springsteen kicked off his week-long tenure as lead guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday night by celebrating the release of his new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” and clearing up the ongoing debate over lyrics to his iconic song, “Thunder Road,” from the 1975 album, “Born to Run.”

Asked by Fallon if Mary’s dress “sways,” or “waves,” Springsteen said he knew the question was coming, so he came prepared with a vinyl album.

“This record is almost 50 years old. Now, 50 years ago, I was a sociopath. So, I was insane about every single detail that had anything to do with music — my album, my album cover, my lyrics. I went over everything with a fine-toothed comb, so everything would be perfect and completely accurate. The lyrics to ‘Thunder Road’ are in this album. The correct lyrics.”

Putting on a pair of reading glasses, Springsteen began to tease reading the lyrics, with Fallon dropping to his knees screaming “come on!” in anticipation.

“I’ve been singing ‘sways’ for 50 years,” he said, before reading, “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress… waves.”

Taking a beat, Springsteen declared: “This is wrong.”

“I am more confused now than when I asked,” Fallon exclaimed.

Later, asked by Fallon if Springsteen may entertain the idea of performing with Taylor Swift due to both artists’ association with producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, Springsteen said he will definitely be attending a show with his daughter, Jessica, who is a big Swiftie. And if Swift wants to guest during his tour? “She is welcome on E Street any time,” said Springsteen.

Springsteen performed the lead single from his new album, a cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You? (Indeed I Do),” with a full band that included wife Patti Scialfa on vocals and early E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious, along with a horn section that included Riche “La Bamba” Rosenberg of the Conan O’Brien Band and Eddie Manion on saxophone

Watch the performance below: