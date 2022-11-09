Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode.

Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a musical guest on “The Tonight Show” (not to be confused with Fallon’s “Late Night” stint).

According to Deadline, Springsteen’s segments will mainly be performance-focused, as the “Born to Run” singer will debut four songs from his new soul covers album, “Only the Strong Survive” (out Nov. 11). The album, Springsteen’s 21st studio outing, has been described by the artist as reminiscent of the “great American songbook of the ’60s and ’70s,” with Levi Stubbs, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, cited as inspirations.

Springsteen did not confirm which of his new songs will be played, but so far he’s performed covers of Commodores’ “Night Shift” and Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”

Previously, Demi Lovato, BTS, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, have all made musical takeovers on the show. Springsteen’s appearance comes as he prepares for his 2023 North American tour with the E Street Band, set to kick off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida. The two-and-a-half-month tour has 31 shows on the bill before the group heads out to Europe for overseas dates that will continue through July.