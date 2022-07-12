Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reveal 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s long-awaited North American tour is set to launch Feb. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida, the band announced today. The two-and-a-half-month tour will unfold with 31 shows in the U.S., continuing through through a home-state finale April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the group heads to Europe for already announced overseas dates that will continue into July.

The outing is the band’s first since wrapping the 14-month worldwide “River Tour” in Australia in 2017, and Springsteen’s first tour in the U.S. since 2016. See the complete itinerary, below.

Whether these 31 dates are all Springsteen has in store for the U.S. in 2023 remains in question. While the tour at least touches on most areas of the country, no dates for Los Angeles or other parts of the Southwest have been announced for next winter and spring, nor are there any for Canada as of yet, so some kind of return to North America after the European shows seems likely.

All of the dates announced are one-night arena stands, with the exception of two nights booked for the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY as the penultimate stop on the U.S. tour April 9 and 11. The New York/New Jersey area is well-represented with further dates at Madison Square Garden April 1 and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center April 3, leading up to the final night April 14 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale later this month, with on-sale dates ranging from July 20 to July 29.

Bruce Springsteen U.S. tour itinerary ShoreFire Media

A press release issued Tuesday said that the tour will make use of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, with potential ticket buyers being able to register for that verification program now through July 17, allowing eligibility — but not a guarantee — to receive s unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. The Verified Fan onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time on the dates that shows go on sale in late July; a general onsale for all those not enlisted in the program begins the same day at 3 p.m. local time. (There will be no Verified Fan presale for the non-Ticketmaster shows at Houston’s Toyota Center, Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center or Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; those four concerts will have all their tickets go up for sale to all comers at 10 a.m. local time on their on-sale dates.)

The 2023 European dates already surpassed one million tickets sold on the initial routing, with shows added across the continent in anticipation of the band’s return to the road next year. Popular demand has seen Springsteen and the E Street Band add second stadium dates in Barcelona (April 28 and 30), Paris (May 13 and 15), Amsterdam (May 25 and 27) and Oslo (June 30 and July 2), while third shows have been scheduled for Dublin (May 5, 7, 9) and Gothenburg (June 24, 26, 28). With the milestone in ticket sales, a new tour stop has also been added in Hockenheim, Germany for July 21. Shows in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The last live appearance by the band was an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in December 2020 in support of the album, “Letter to You.”

Said Springsteen: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

In May, Springsteen phoned in to SiriusXM’s E Street Radio to talk about what fans can expect.

“It doesn’t feel that long” since the band last toured, he told host Jim Rotolo. “We’ve stayed busy over that time but still I have got the jones to play live very badly at this point, so I am deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”

Rehearsals will start in January, and that full-fledged tour will stretch out to Australia and New Zealand following the August U.S. stadium dates and come “back around again,” he teased.

“It’s been a while and I am just aching to play — not just play but to travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again, see their faces again,” he said. “We’ve got an old-school tour planned where we will be out there for quite a while and give everybody a chance to see us if they would like to. We are going to rehearse in January — I already wrote out set lists, just to have something to do,” he added, noting that the setlist “will have a significant amount of recent material, and then we will play a lot of the music that the fans have become familiar with and love to hear. Should be a balance — feel contemporary and at home at the same time.”

In 2021, Springsteen, 72, released the group’s “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” film, collaborated with President Barack Obama on the book “Renegades: Born in the USA” and reprised his “Springsteen on Broadway” show to help reopen New York City’s theaters last summer. Just this spring and summer, he made three live appearances: two at MetLife Stadium on two separate occasions in New Jersey with Paul McCartney (June 16) and Coldplay (June 5) , and with McCartney again at the Glastonbury Festival in London.

The E Street Band’s members are Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer); Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals); Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals); Garry Tallent (bass guitar); Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals); Max Weinberg (drums); with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals); Jake Clemons (saxophone); and Charlie Giordano (keyboards).

The newly announced U.S. dates:

The on-sale times listed above are all for participants in Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, preceding a general on-sale by five hours, with the exceptions of the shows with asterisks, where tickets will go on sale to all buyers at once.