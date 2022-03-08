Bruce Springsteen Unveils New Exhibition Space for Archives in His Hometown, Freehold, N.J.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University has announced a new collaboration with the singer’s hometown of Freehold, New Jersey, to create an exhibition space in the city. The Boss attended the ceremony on Tuesday and gave a brief speech (see below).

“Together, the Springsteen exhibition in Freehold and The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music on the campus of Monmouth University will ensure that the musical legacy of Springsteen and his important role in American music history remain in New Jersey for generations to come,” said Archives director Eileen Chapman.

The current Freehold Fire Department building located at 49 W. Main Street will be renovated to accommodate the new exhibition space. The Fire Department will be relocated as part of the Freehold Center Core Redevelopment Plan.

The anticipated opening date is mid-2024. The exhibition will include artifacts, photographs, multi-media displays (voice, film, concert footage, interviews), and interactive displays. The Springsteen Freehold exhibition will be curated and programmed by The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, along with Freehold historian Kevin Coyne and other members of the Freehold community familiar with the Springsteen story.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University serves as the official archival repository for the singer’s written works, photographs, periodicals, and artifacts, while honoring and celebrating icons of American music like Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson, Hank Williams, Frank Sinatra, and others. The Archives comprise nearly 35,000 items from 47 countries, ranging from books and concert memorabilia to articles and promotional materials; viewings are by appointment only.

Freehold Mayor Kevin Kane said, “On behalf of the entire council, I can say we are so excited to see this collaboration with the Springsteen Archives move forward. This will be the centerpiece of our redevelopment project and will be a fabulous addition to historic downtown Freehold.”

Michele Amabile Angermiller

Patrick Leahy, Monmouth University president and chairman of the Archives’ board of directors added, “The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music is pleased to welcome our new Freehold partners as we develop on the campus on Monmouth University one of the country’s premiere cultural and educational institutions dedicated to preserving the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and celebrating the long, rich story of American music.”

According to Chapman, “The Springsteen exhibition in Freehold will allow us to provide not only exciting exhibits that tell the story of Springsteen’s early years, but also dynamic educational and public programs with strong ties to the community and area schools. This exhibition will be an educational resource for teachers, with pre-tour activities for school groups. In addition, visitors will come from all over the world to see the exhibit.”