Britney Spears Scores First Top 10 Hit in Nearly a Decade With Elton John Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears is back on the charts after nearly a decade away as her duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” lands at No. 6 on the songs chart. The feat marks John’s 29th top 10 song and Spears’ 14th, and her first in almost 10 years.

“Hold Me Closer” — a reimagined mash-up of John’s “Tiny Dancer” and “The One” — opens with 20.9 million in radio airplay audience, 11.1 million streams and 48,000 sold, according to data by Luminate via Billboard. “Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first time on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2016. Joining Spears on the chart, 20 years after both of their debuts, is Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” which slips 5-9 after it spent two weeks at the peak in August.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” continues its reign atop the songs chart for a 12th week (it has been Top 3 for some 22 weeks) earning the longest run at No. 1 in this decade. It was previously tied with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which led the pack for 11 weeks in 2020.

Steve Lacy‘s first Hot 100 entry “Bad Habit” rises to a new peak at No. 2 while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” slips 2-3, after two weeks at No. 1. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” keeps at No. 4 while Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” ascends 6-5. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” remains at No. 7 and Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, boosts 10-8 for a new peak; while Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, falls 8-10.

As for albums, DJ Khaled edges out Bad Bunny for the top spot on the chart with his fourth No. 1 album “God Did.” The album features 31 guest artists and includes 16 performers that have previously topped the chart themselves, among them: Future, Drake, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Travis Scott and Eminem. “God Did” has earned the equivalent of 107,500 album sales in the U.S., and also marks Khaled’s 10th top 10-charting effort. Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” slips to No. 2 after spending nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 with 106,000 equivalent album units.

Twice collects its third top 10 entry with the debut of “Between 1&2” entering at No. 3 (100,000 units earned) while Nicki Minaj notches her sixth total and consecutive top 10 album with her greatest hits collection, “Queen Radio: Volume 1” (32,000 units earned) landing at No. 10. Silk Sonic’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic” rises 200-7 with 44,000 album sales and Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” also lifts 24-4 with 55,000 album sales, both returning to the top after their vinyl releases.

Former No. 1s fill the rest of the albums chart with Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” falling 4-5 and logging 50,000 units and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” descending 3-6 with the equivalent of 46,000 units. Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind” also slips 2-8 with 43,000 units and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” dips 5-9 with just under 43,000 units.