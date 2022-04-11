Britney Spears, Free From Conservatorship, Says She Is Pregnant

Britney Spears is enjoying her newfound freedom with her 13-year conservatorship being terminated, and now, the pop star says she is pregnant.

Spears shared the news with her fans Monday afternoon on her Instagram, posting in part: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Spears announced her engagement to actor Sam Asghari in September 2021. In recent posts, she has referred to Asghari as her “husband,” but has not officially said whether the couple is married yet. Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her music video for her song, “Slumber Party.”

Variety has reached out to Asghari’s manager for additional comment regarding Spears’ pregnancy post.

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, after more than 13 years. Months before the judge terminated the legal arrangement, Spears testified in front of the court to share her explosive claims of “conservatorship abuse.” This included her desire to start a family with Asghari, which she said was blocked by her conservators, who she alleged would not allow her to remove her birth control device.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears testified last June. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

At the time of her testimony, a legal expert told Variety that Spears’ conservatorship case was highly abnormal, but it is possible that she was prevented from removing her IUD. “Technically, they’re in control of all facets of her life, so yes, it is legal,” explained attorney Sarah J. Wentz, a partner at the firm Fox Rothschild.

Additionally, under a conservatorship, all legal documents have to be signed by a conservator. So in Spears’ case, she would not have been able to sign a marriage license without the support of her father, Jamie Spears, who served as her conservator before a judge suspended him from the conservatorship in September 2021, prior to terminating the arrangement altogether in November. (In other words, Spears is now able to get married.)

Spears’ father has always maintained his innocence in his role as conservator. “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter,” his attorney wrote in court documents last year. “As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her…for the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

Earlier this month, designer Donatella Versace spoke to Variety about designing the pop star’s wedding dress, saying, “She’s doing well. I find her in an amazing state of mind. I know it’s been such a long time. I’m very happy to see her like that.”

In Spears’ pregnancy post, the singer indicated that she could be expecting twins. “It’s growing,” she posted. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it.”

This would be the first child for Asghari and Spears, who shares two teenage sons with Kevin Federline, her former backup dancer to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.

In Monday’s post, the star said she will be doing her best to keep her privacy, this time around. In the early 2000s, when Spears was pregnant with her two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, now 16 and 15, the paparazzi infamously swarmed her every move and the tabloid media was highly critical of Spears as a new mother.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” Spears posted. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love.”

Meanwhile, Spears’ legal battle still continues, as the pop star’s attorney has been in court fighting against her parents regarding finances related to the conservatorship.