Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”

After writing about the lack of creative control she was allowed during her conservatorship, particularly with music videos and photographers, she took aim at her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears.

“…[T]he most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she said. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any. I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

She also wrote that she was unhappy with the number of dancers who had been hired to perform with her during her four-year Las Vegas residency, which ended In 2017. She wrote the experiences had left “traumatized” and says she’s unsure if she’ll ever perform again.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she said before closing out with a simple “kiss my God damn mother fucking ass.”

She has followed with a series of posts ranging from one that says she hopes her parents “burn in hell” and others including a photo of “pretty umbrellas” and one of herself on the beach.

Ironically, the statement comes as Spears enjoys the success of her duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” her first new music since the 2016 “Glory” album.