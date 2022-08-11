Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer

Britney Spears’ lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons.

Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social media users have responded with confusion, saying Spears appears to be reprimanding her children, like any parent would do.

Spears — whose conservatorship was terminated last November, after more than 13 years — said it “saddens” her that Federline would publicly discuss her relationship with her two sons.

Now, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, says Federline has violated his client’s privacy, and has created possible legal issues for himself. Rosengart says he is working with Instagram to ensure that Federline is adhering to its rules.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children,” Rosengart said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly,” the statement continues. “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent.”

“In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things,” Rosengart writes.

“It has been my honor to work with Britney, to suspend her father as conservator, to help her gain her freedom and dignity, and to help protect her from the type of bullying she endured in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying in any area,” the Hollywood lawyer and former federal prosecutor says.

“We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him,” Rosengart states. “In the meantime, as Britney poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remains private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discing private matters, which benefits no one.”

As of Thursday morning, Federline’s videos have been deleted. Federline originally posted the videos on Wednesday evening, claiming that he did so to stand up for his teenage sons.