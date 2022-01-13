Britney Spears Responds to Jamie Lynn’s ABC News Interview: ‘Everything Was Always Given to Her’

Britney Spears has responded to her sister Jamie Lynn’s recent ABC News interview, in which she spoke about their relationship and defended her role in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship.

In a series of Notes App screenshots posted to Twitter on Thursday, Britney Spears wrote about how she watched the interview, parts of which aired on both “Good Morning America” and “Nightline,” while having a fever of 104 degrees.

“It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she wrote. Britney Spears then explained why she took issue with some of what her younger sister said in the interview, which was to promote her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” This included Jamie Lynn describing some of her past behavior as “erratic” and defending her tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, during which she sang remixes of Britney’s songs.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???” Britney Spears wrote. “Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!”

Jamie Lynn, who is 10 years younger than Britney, rose to fame in the early 2000s after starring on the Nickelodeon series “All That,” which led to her own show, “Zoey 101.” After becoming pregnant with her first daughter at 16, Jamie Lynn took a break from acting and moved out of L.A. to focus on her family. More recently, she has made a return to the small screen on Netflix’s “Steel Magnolias.”

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” Britney added, going on to write more about her family as a whole. “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

During the interview, which was conducted by ABC News’ Juju Chang, Jamie Lynn Spears said that she had always supported her older sister and tried to help her get out of the conservatorship.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Chang then asked Jamie Lynn, “So you didn’t always agree with the conservatorship?”

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard,” she said. “So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, who I– her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

Jamie Lynn Spears grew emotional when discussing the rift between her and Britney, which garnered renewed public attention when Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram recently.

“That love is still there, 100%. Um, I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn said. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Representatives for Jamie Lynn Spears and ABC did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Although Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November, her legal battle is ongoing as questions remain regarding her family’s involvement and behavior during the arrangement. When she testified in June 2021, Britney expressed her desire to pursue legal action against her family.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long … I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Read Britney’s full post below.