Britney Spears Inks Landmark Publishing Deal for Tell-All Book

Britney Spears has landed a massive publishing deal for a tell-all memoir, Variety has confirmed with a source close to Spears.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster and Spears have secured a deal for the pop star’s memoir. The book will provide Spears’ accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.

Deal terms were not revealed, but an individual familiar with Spears tells Variety the deal is “record-breaking” in nature. Page Six reports that the agreement is worth as much as $15 million and that Simon & Schuster reportedly emerged victorious after a bidding war involving multiple other publishers.

Variety has reached out to Simon & Schuster for comment.

News of Spears’ book deal comes several months after the pop star’s conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

“I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee,” Judge Brenda Penny said last September. “The current situation is untenable.”

Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2007. Though the singer continued to work, touring and holding a Las Vegas residency, the conservatorship remained in place. Rumors spread among fans that the pop star was being held in the conservatorship against her will, spawning the “#FreeBritney” movement.

In the summer of 2021, Spears told a judge that her conservators forced her to work, though she pleaded for a break in touring. Spears later offered public testimony on her conservatorship for the first time. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said. “I just want my life back.”

In the past year, Spears’ story has drawn international interest, sparking conversation about conservatorships and the potential abuses of such an agreement. Presently, the pop star’s legal battle continues with both sides arguing over finances.

Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.