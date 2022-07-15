Britney Spears Sings Powerful A Cappella Version of ‘Baby One More Time’: ‘I Haven’t Shared My Voice in an Extremely Long Time’

A few days after her latest legal victory in court, Britney Spears is sharing her passion and love for music with her fans, singing a powerful new version of her hit “Baby One More Time.”

Spears, who was freed from her conservatorship after 13 years this past November, took to Instagram to post a brand new rendition of “Baby One More Time,” the single that catapulted her to superstardom as a teen when she released it in 1998.

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” Spears wrote on Friday in her caption that accompanied a video of her belting out the song that made her famous — but this time, an a cappella version.

Spears sings with power in the video, showing off her raw vocal ability that garnered much praise in the comment section. Spears’ new version includes one notable difference from the original lyrics: “Give me a fucking sign,” she hits hard in her new video, which she says she recorded earlier this week.

In her caption, the singer alludes to having wanted to record a new rendition of the song for the past 14 years, which is roughly the amount of time she spent under a conservatorship. “The team said no,” Spears wrote.

Writing about her family, who she has criticized regularly on her social media, ever since her conservatorship was terminated, Spears said, “They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing.”

“I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing,” her post continued. “And my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim.”

Spears was released from her conservatorship last year, but her legal battle still continues against her her father, Jamie Spears, who oversaw her conservatorship for the majority of the time, and has been accused of conservatorship abuse, hiring a security firm to run electronic surveillance on his famous daughter and financial mismanagement of the star’s multi-million dollar estate. Earlier this week, Spears had a big victory in court when the judge ordered her father to sit for an upcoming deposition, which her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has been fighting towards for months.

“Baby One More Time” was released in 1998 as the debut single from Spears’ debut studio album of the same title, which was released by Jive Records in 1999. The song became a global hit, and turned the then 16-year-old Spears into an international pop icon. “Baby One More Time” topped the charts in more than 20 countries and is one of the best-selling songs of all time.

Watch Britney’s video of her a cappella version of “Baby One More Time” here: