Composer Brian Tyler to Receive BMI Icon Award at Film, TV and Visual Media Awards Ceremony

Composer Brian Tyler is set to receive BMI’s top honor, the Icon Award, as the BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards resume the tradition of in-person ceremonies with a dinner in May in Beverly Hills.

Also being bestowed as part of the 38th annual awards will be a BMI Impact Award given out to six female composers and lyricists — Amy Andersson, Isolde Fair, Lolita Ritmanis, Miriam Cutler, Penka Kouneva and Starr Parodi — who collectively scored “Women Warriors: The Voices of Change,” a project about women activists.

The honorary awards are in addition to dozens of competitive medallions, whose winners will be announced on the night of May 11.

The resumption of BMI’s screen awards will take place in Beverly Hills one night after the BMI Pop Awards,. Earlier this week, the performing rights organization announced that Mike Stoller and Carole Bayer Sager will be receiving Icon Awards on May 10.

Tyler has previously won 34 BMI Awards. His filmography includes hit movies like “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Scream,” films in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Charlie’s Angels.” In television, he’s scored “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Magnum PI,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Last Call,” among many others.

“As one of today’s most prolific composers, Brian has scored countless hits across film, TV and gaming, resonating with millions of fans worldwide,” said Alex Flores, BMI’s senior VP, creative, in a statement. “His body of work, musical range and contributions to the world of entertainment will continue to inspire emerging music creators for generations to come.”

Flores also made note of the decision to honor the female composers behind “Women Warriors” for “shining a spotlight on some of the most compelling women from around the globe through their inspirational compositions. We’re looking forward to a magnificent night celebrating the best in film, TV and visual media scoring.”

The ceremony will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill along with Flores. The bulk of the event will honor composers of the last year’s biggest-grossing films, top-rated network TV series and highest-ranking cable or streaming programs. Ticketing is by invitation only.