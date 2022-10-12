Brandy Says She’s ‘Following Doctors’ Orders’ After Reports of Seizure-Induced Hospitalization

Brandy is “following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need” after reports of her being hospitalized in Los Angeles started circulating on Wednesday morning.

TMZ reported that the singer had possibly suffered a seizure; however, neither Brandy nor her reps have confirmed that is the case. According to a note posted to Brandy’s social media earlier this afternoon, her hospitalization was due to “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote, adding that she was grateful for all of the love and prayers.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they had received a phone call for emergency services at the singer and actor’s L.A. home on Oct. 11 at around noon. The publication’s report also stated that her parents were with her at the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Brandy’s reps did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

In June 2017, the Grammy winner suffered a health scare during a flight on Delta Air Lines where firefighters and paramedics arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport to transport her to a hospital.

At the time, Brandy’s reps made the following statement:

“She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days, she has taken more than 10 long-haul flights including international. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight. The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days.”