Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Films Partners With Simon Fuller (EXCLUSIVE)

Brandon Silverstein, the founder and CEO of S10 Entertainment, is partnering with Simon Fuller for scripted and unscripted projects across film, television, documentary and audio mediums under the S10 Films banner.

Fuller, the founder of XIX Entertainment and creator of the “American Idol” format, will offer a pipeline to S10 clients — which include Anitta and Normani as well as business and publishing ventures with Ryan Tedder, Harv and Max Matsura — and access to additional film and television opportunities.

Said Silverstein: “I’m psyched to partner with Simon, he is someone I grew up idolizing (no pun intended) and has been an incredible resource to me. We already have so much in the works, including one concept we think has all the makings of a hit, that brings together some of today’s most exciting culturally important musicians with an incredibly compelling content creator who is a specialist in making music-based moments go viral… It’s just one great idea that has come out of our relationship but this partnership is already off to a great start.”

“Brandon is one of the most exciting young managers I have come across in recent years,” added Fuller. “His dynamic and open minded entrepreneurial spirit is perfectly suited to these dramatically changing times. His intuitive connection to pop culture and the breakthrough talent that will define the future is a perfect match for my experience and strategic thinking. I am excited about all the innovative and disruptive projects we are currently working on.”

Fuller’s more than 30 years in the entertainment business has found the British executive expanding from his music roots, launching and managing the Spice Girls, to sports (he’s steered Andy Murray and Lewis Hamilton), fashion (he’s partnered with David and Victoria Beckham) and tech, while his management firm includes Annie Lennox and Now United.

In January, Fuller unveiled The Future X, “the first group ever to be born on TikTok,” which is made up of three singers and four dancers, each discovered on the social media platform.